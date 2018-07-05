MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday they’ve signed their top draft choice from the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, Trevor Larnach.

Larnach is an outfielder out of Oregon State, which recently won the NCAA Baseball title. The Twins took Larnach with the No. 20 pick in the first round.

Larnach just finished his junior season and hit .327 with 13 doubles, 17 homers and 65 RBI in 58 games for the Beavers this year. In three seasons at Oregon State, he hit .298 with 30 doubles, 20 homers and 116 RBI in 146 career games.

During the College World Series, he hit .417 with five doubles, one triple, one homer, nine RBI and scored 10 runs over eight games.

Larnach will report to Elizabethton of the Appalachian League, the Twins Rookie Level affiliate.