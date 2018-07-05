MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after witnesses say he fired a handgun into the air and ground several times in Robbinsdale on Fourth of July evening.

Police say officers arrived on the 3800 block of West Broadway Avenue just after 10 p.m. after several 911 callers reported seeing a man firing a weapon while walking down the street. He was also seen shooting while walking through the Robinwood apartment building’s parking lot.

Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Center police set up a perimeter in the area to search for the man, who was eventually located inside an apartment building. The suspect was arrested without incident. No one was injured.

He is in Hennepin County Jail, and is expected to face criminal charges. Police are asking for anyone else who witnessed the gunfire to call 763-531-1220.

A Minneapolis man named Thurman Blevins Jr. was shot and killed by police less than two weeks ago after a similar situation. Police say at least two people called 911 to report witnessing a man fire a handgun into the air and ground several times in nearby north Minneapolis.