  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Oil Spill, Robert Street, South Metro Fire Department, West St Paul
(credit; CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are working to contain an oil spill on a busy West. St. Paul street.

The South Metro Fire Department says a medium-sized spill happened early Thursday afternoon on Robert Street, near the intersection of Butler Avenue East.

Clean-up crews have been alerted, and a lane of northbound Robert Street has been closed in the meantime.

The South Metro Fire Department, which also serves South St. Paul, say drivers should expect traffic delays until the clean-up effort is complete.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.