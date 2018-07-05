MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are working to contain an oil spill on a busy West. St. Paul street.

The South Metro Fire Department says a medium-sized spill happened early Thursday afternoon on Robert Street, near the intersection of Butler Avenue East.

Clean-up crews have been alerted, and a lane of northbound Robert Street has been closed in the meantime.

The South Metro Fire Department, which also serves South St. Paul, say drivers should expect traffic delays until the clean-up effort is complete.