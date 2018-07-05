  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Evacuation, Rising River Level, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Brown County officials in southern Minnesota have evacuated residents of an apartment complex in Springfield because of rapidly rising water levels in the Cottonwood River.

Officials say that the river was approaching a record level Wednesday afternoon, and the National Weather Service was forecasting that it would crest mid-day on Thursday in Springfield.

County officials say there have been no injuries and the damage is unknown. Displaced apartment residents have been placed in housing by the American Red Cross or are staying with relatives.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.