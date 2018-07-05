SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Brown County officials in southern Minnesota have evacuated residents of an apartment complex in Springfield because of rapidly rising water levels in the Cottonwood River.

Officials say that the river was approaching a record level Wednesday afternoon, and the National Weather Service was forecasting that it would crest mid-day on Thursday in Springfield.

County officials say there have been no injuries and the damage is unknown. Displaced apartment residents have been placed in housing by the American Red Cross or are staying with relatives.

