MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday they’ve signed guard Jared Terrell to a two-way contract.

In his final season at Rhode Island, Terrell averaged 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot better than 42 percent from the field, including 41.4 percent from three-point range.

Terrell was a First-Team All Atlantic 10 selection. He finished his collegiate career at Rhode Island fourth in scoring with 1,754 points, fourth in three-pointers with 192 and fifth in steals.