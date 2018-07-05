MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a rainy Fourth of July, Minnesotans will be happy to know that Friday will be a #Top10WxDay.

Friday’s forecast is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees and a low of 64 degrees.

There will be low humidity with a few afternoon clouds.

“It will be sunny and comfortable all day long,” WCCO’s meteorologist Matt Brickman said.

However, going into the weekend, the heat and mugginess are expected to return. The tail end of the weekend could also bring some raindrops, yet again.

Here are some ways Minnesotans spent the last #Top10WxDay, back in June:

Even yard work is fun on a #Top10WXDay pic.twitter.com/WIxsBKcAkP — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) June 5, 2018

What I proudly accomplished on this #Top10WXDay. pic.twitter.com/i5U2A73OYq — Karna Bergstrom (@KmbSmile) June 6, 2018

