Wisconsin

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been injured by a man who was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired in the Village of Union Grove.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded Wednesday to a reckless driving call reporting that a vehicle was traveling about 80 mph and driving all over the road. Responding deputies found the vehicle stopped in the highway with the driver leaning out of it.

Officials say the driver left the vehicle and started fighting with deputies after they began talking to him. A deputy received injuries while trying to control the driver.

The deputy was treated at a Racine hospital and later released. The driver has been arrested for operating while impaired first offense, battery to law enforcement officer, resisting officer causing harm and resisting officer.

Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    July 5, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Go Packers!

    Reply Report comment

