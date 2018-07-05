MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Times have certainly changed when it comes to dating, but the question is who should pick up the bill on a first date.

A new survey by the dating app Badoo shows 65 percent of young women in Great Britain say they like to be the one who picks up the tab.

A Badoo psychologist and dating expert says this shows confidence, and only men who are not confident would see it as a threat.

The poll also found nearly three-quarters of women surveyed who admitted to using the dating app were the ones making the first move with their matches.