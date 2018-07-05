  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dating, Local TV
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Times have certainly changed when it comes to dating, but the question is who should pick up the bill on a first date.

A new survey by the dating app Badoo shows 65 percent of young women in Great Britain say they like to be the one who picks up the tab.

A Badoo psychologist and dating expert says this shows confidence, and only men who are not confident would see it as a threat.

The poll also found nearly three-quarters of women surveyed who admitted to using the dating app were the ones making the first move with their matches.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.