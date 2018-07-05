MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a short work week for many of you, but that doesn’t mean you are not Workin’ for the Weekend already. Kim Johnson found there is a lot going on in the Twin Cities if you’re looking for something to do.

Color Run Twin Cities

It’s known as “the Happiest 5K on the Planet”. The Color Run Twin Cities will be held at Minnesota State Fairgrounds this Saturday! Guests are encouraged to run, walk, or dance their way through the larger-than-life course as they are doused in a rainbow of colored powder.

84th Raspberry Festival

The 84th Raspberry Festival is begins this Saturday and goes through the 15th. The Running of the Bulls celebrates Hopkins’ rich history and the infamous day a bull ran down Main Street during the raspberry harvest. Enjoy live music, food and beer gardens after. The parade and other activities takes place the following weekend.

Twin Cities River Rats Water Ski Show

The Twin Cities River Rats Water Ski Show is Thursday! Grab your chairs or blankets and watch the ski shows all summer long every Thursday along the Mississippi River in the heart of northeast Minneapolis, just south of the Broadway Avenue Bridge. Thursday night shows are free and open to the public.

Cities 97 Basilica Block Party

Finally, praise the loud! It’s that time of year for the Cities 97 Basilica Block Party. Enjoy three stages of music, acts include Cake, Andy Grammar and Delta Rae among others. Proceeds from the event benefit The Basilica Landmark, which preserves, restores and advances the historic Basilica. The block party takes place both Friday and Saturday, gates open at 5.