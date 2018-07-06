MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing after he left for work earlier this month.

The Minnesota BCA issued a missing person alert for Ramal Duante Ali, 17, of Roseville. Ali was last seen at his residence on July 1, 2018 around 5 p.m.

Ali left his residence to go to work and did not return.

Authorities have been unable to locate him and are concerned for his welfare.

He’s described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown eyes, and brown hair with light brown tips.

Ramal may be in the area, but could also have traveled to Des Moines, Iowa.

Anyone who knows Ali’s whereabouts is asked to call Roseville police at 651-767-0640 or call 911.