It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to meet WCCO’s Pet of the Week, Dino!

Dino is a 3-year-old Shepherd/Boxer mix. He’s 37 pounds.

Here’s more from the AHS:

Another shelter was caring for me before I came to Animal Humane Society to find a home.

Affectionate dogs like me are cuddly and love snuggling and giving kisses. I might be a little shy or bashful as I adapt to a new environment, but that should be easy in a home with moderate activity.



I’ll be a loving companion, but it may take me a little longer to acclimate to new people and new environments. A quieter, low-activity home would give me the opportunity to get used to new things at my own pace.

