MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five Minnesota residents have been arrested for drug offenses and probation violations following a July 5 search of a home in Ideal Township, according to Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.

Officers with the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and Baxter Police Department searched the premises of the residence, on the 10000 block of County Road 16, and located more than three pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of over $16,000, a large amount of cash and ammunition.

“These arrests were the result of a continuing investigation and tips from our public,” Dahl said. “A case like this is a perfect example of our office working with the public to get these drugs out of our community and arrest those involved.”

The arrests include Brienna Rodriguez, 26, of Pine River, for a probation violation; Doug Melby Jr., 59, of Pequot Lakes, for a first-degree drug offense and weapon and ammunition possession by an ineligible person; Charles Ford, 60, of Backus, for a fifth-degree drug offense; Richard Kinnunen, 52, of Brainerd, for a fifth-degree drug offense and probation violation; and Lisa Maas, 52, of Crosby, for a probation violation.