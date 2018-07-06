Filed Under:Jeronimo Yanez, Local TV, Philando Castile, Police Shooting, Reg Chapman
Philando Castile (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community celebration to honor the memory of Philando Castile was held Friday afternoon.

Two years ago, police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile after pulling him over near the state fairgrounds.

The encounter captured worldwide attention when Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook.

A jury later cleared the officer of any criminal wrongdoing.

Castile’s death joined the national movement and conversation about tensions between police and the community.

Castile’s family and friends gathered at Mounds Park in St. Paul for a remembrance ceremony.

Organizers said they want to bring people together who are victims of gun violence and everyone else affected by it. Money collected at the event will go to the families of gun violence victims.

There will be a candlelight vigil at 8:30 p.m.

