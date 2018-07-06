MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is keeping a pool closed through the weekend because the water is not safe for swimming.

The Webber Natural Swimming Pool in north Minneapolis’s Webber Park uses a natural filtration system, not chemicals, to treat the water.

The pool has been closed for more than a week because too much bacteria was found in water samples. New results Friday morning showed improvement, but not enough to open the pool.

The city now hopes to reopen it on Tuesday.