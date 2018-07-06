MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a 3-year-old child is dead after being found unresponsive in a pool Thursday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 6:35 p.m. on July 5 to the report of a child found unresponsive in an above ground swimming pool at a Trenton, Wisconsin residence.

Officials say the child was located and removed by the mother, a 25-year-old Hager City, Wisconsin woman, who then attempted resuscitating her child.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Red Wing Mayo Hospital and then transferred to Rochester Mayo.

The child, identified as 3-year-old Ryker Tipton, passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 6 at Rochester Mayo Hospital.