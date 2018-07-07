MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities shot and killed a 250-pound black bear after it wandered into the heavy populated recreation area on Lake Minnetonka.

The Star Tribune reports that several 911 callers reported sighting of the bear near Shadywood Road and Sunset Drive on Saturday. The bear later entered Wayzata’s Coffee Bridge volleyball court, where patrons were grilling nearby.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jon Collins says the state Department of Natural Resources considered the bear a public safety threat.

Minnesota has an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 bears.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)