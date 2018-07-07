WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A bicyclist who was hit on a western Kansas highway last month while competing in a cross country race has died in a Wichita hospital.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 64-year-old John Egbers, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, died Thursday. He was hit by a car from behind June 14 while he was riding eastbound on Kansas Highway 96 west of Scott City.

Egbers suffered multiple broken bones, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

Egbers was competing in the Trans Am Bike Race at the time of the crash. The event is a 4,300-mile bicycle race from Oregon to Virginia that passes through 10 states, including Kansas. Cyclists enter the state near Tribune, riding east to Pittsburg.

No charges had been reported by Saturday in the crash.

