MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in south Minneapolis Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of South 26th Street and East 22nd Avenue in the Seward neighborhood.

Investigators say the bicyclist was travelling eastbound on 22nd Street when he was struck by a woman driving southbound on 26th Street.

The victim, a man, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene, and is coopering with investigators. She was not hurt in the crash.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the bicyclist failed to yield at the intersection, which is controlled by stop signs on 22nd Street, but it is too early to tell.

Police say the intersection is not a problem area for traffic. They encourage both drivers and bicyclists to share the road.

Minneapolis police’s traffic unit was at the scene to reconstruct the accident. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office will release the name of the victim and exact cause of death at a later date.