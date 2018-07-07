MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A swimmer was rescued Saturday morning after trying to swim across a canal near Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office.

Someone called 911 to report a man calling out for help in the St. Louis River, just west of the bridge, at about 7 a.m.

The United States Coast Guard found and rescued the 26-year-old Duluth man about a quarter mile from shore.

He told rescuers he tried to swim across the canal when the current moved him further into the bay.

The swimmer was not hurt.