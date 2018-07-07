MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads into the caves along Stillwater’s Main Street for a summery cocktail recipe.

Golden Locks of Lorelei

2 oz of a Soft Gin (Oppidan or New Amsterdam)

1/4 oz Lemon Sweet-and-Sour Mix

1/8 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1/8 oz Koval Chrysanthemum & Honey Liqueur

1 Dash Orange Blossom Water (Optional)

*To Make Lemon Sweet-and-Sour Mix:

Make a 1:1 batch of simple syrup by combining 1 cup of granulated sugar and 1 cup of water in a saucepan over medium-high heat; stir until sugar is dissolved. Cool; then add 1 ½ cups of fresh-squeezed lemon juice to the simple syrup. Shake, bottle, and use immediately or store for 2 to 3 weeks.

As an easy substitute for fresh-made Sweet-and-Sour, bartender Johnny Michaels recommends adding the juice from 1 fresh lemon to defrosted lemonade concentrate.

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin or pint glass over ice. Stir or lightly shake to combine; then, strain into a chilled martini or cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

The Long Goodbye is located inside the Lora Hotel in Stillwater. It opened in June 2018, exactly 150 years after The Joseph Wolf Brewing Company first created commerce in the caves along Main Street. The 40-room boutique hotel is also the home to Feller restaurant.