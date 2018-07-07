MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends of a man killed by a police officer are continuing to celebrate his life Saturday.

Philando Castile was shot and killed two years ago during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. A jury cleared the police officer of any wrongdoing.

The city of Falcon Heights declared Saturday “Unity Day,” encouraging everyone to build or restore relationships.

A community barbecue was held, and there was also a screening of the film “Remembering Philando,” a documentary that focuses on Castile’s mother’s mission to keep his spirit alive.