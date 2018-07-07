MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small town in southern Minnesota saw nearly record-level flooding this week.

Officials believe that the water in Windam has crested, and are getting ready to begin the cleanup process. Already several dozen people have fled their homes.

Officials with Cottonwood County believe the water crest happened sometime this afternoon between 23.5 and 24 feet. The record was set back almost 50 years ago at 24.7 feet.

Volunteers spent all day Friday sandbagging to try to keep water out of the city after an emergency was declared by the mayor.

Cottonwood County officials are having meetings at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day that are broadcast to residents so they know what’s going on.

Paul Johnson, Cottonwood’s emergency management manager, said many have never seen the water this high.