Filed Under:Keita Bates-Diop, Minnesota Timberwolves
Coach Tom Thibodeau, Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop (credit: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed rookie forward Keita Bates-Diop to an undisclosed deal.

The team announced the signing on Saturday.

Bates-Diop, from Ohio State, was drafted by the Timberwolves last month in the second round at No. 48.

gettyimages 984674248 Wolves Sign Ohio States Keita Bates Diop

Coach Tom Thibodeau, Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and General Manager Scott Layden (credit: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bates-Diop was the leading scorer in the Big Ten as a fourth-year senior in 2017-18 at 19.8 points per game. He was limited to nine games as a junior because of a leg injury and took a redshirt for the 2016-17 season.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Bloomington, Illinois native finished his college career as a 47.2 percent shooter from the field.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.