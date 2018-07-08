NEW YORK (AP) — Despite its heroes’ diminutive size, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the “Ant-Man” sequel easily surpassed the $57 million debut of the 2015 original in North America. The 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” comes on the heels of two mammoth Marvel successes this year: “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The two films that trailed “Ant-Man” at the weekend box office hit milestones. Disney’s “Incredibles 2” passed “Finding Dory” to become Pixar’s top-grossing film domestically, not accounting for inflation. It earned $29 million in its fourth weekend.

With $28.6 million in its third weekend, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” crossed $1 billion worldwide.

1 Ant-Man and the Wasp $76,030,000

2 Incredibles 2 $29,021,000

3 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom $28,585,000

4 The First Purge $17,150,000

5 Sicario: Day of the Soldado $7,300,000

6 Uncle Drew $6,625,000

7 Ocean's 8 $5,285,000

8 Tag $3,105,000

9 Won't You Be My Neighbor? $2,590,000

10 Deadpool 2 $1,675,000

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)