NEW YORK (AP) — Despite its heroes’ diminutive size, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.
According to studio estimates Sunday, the “Ant-Man” sequel easily surpassed the $57 million debut of the 2015 original in North America. The 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” comes on the heels of two mammoth Marvel successes this year: “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
The two films that trailed “Ant-Man” at the weekend box office hit milestones. Disney’s “Incredibles 2” passed “Finding Dory” to become Pixar’s top-grossing film domestically, not accounting for inflation. It earned $29 million in its fourth weekend.
With $28.6 million in its third weekend, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” crossed $1 billion worldwide.
1 Ant-Man and the Wasp $76,030,000
2 Incredibles 2 $29,021,000
3 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom $28,585,000
4 The First Purge $17,150,000
5 Sicario: Day of the Soldado $7,300,000
6 Uncle Drew $6,625,000
7 Ocean's 8 $5,285,000
8 Tag $3,105,000
9 Won't You Be My Neighbor? $2,590,000
10 Deadpool 2 $1,675,000
