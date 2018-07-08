SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Minnesota, watches further south.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy after a weekend of deliberation at his New Jersey golf club.

A person with knowledge of the president’s thinking said Sunday that Trump has not yet communicated a final choice. The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump has spent the weekend discussing his options with allies amid frenzied last-minute lobbying. Trump will announce his pick Monday night.

Top contenders for the role are federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Roy Blunt said Sunday that they believe any of the four could get confirmed by the GOP-majority Senate.

