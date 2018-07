MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and two motorcycles.

The crash happened Saturday in Kandiyohi County. The State Patrol says a car on Highway 23 turned in front of a group of motorcycles.

Two motorcycles hit the car.

The State Patrol says a third motorcycle laid down on the road to avoid a collision.

Two people from the motorcycles that hit the car died at the scene.

Two people on the third motorcycle suffered serious injuries.