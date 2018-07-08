Filed Under:Local News, Missing Person, Pine County, Search, Sturgeon Lake, Swimming

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man who was swimming at Sturgeon Lake on Saturday has been reported missing, according to Pine County authorities.

Responders worked until around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, then were back on the water around 8 a.m. to continue the search.

A 911 call was made at approximately 4:24 p.m. on July 7, and first responders from Sturgeon Lake and Moose Lake Fire Departments arrived at the scene. Resources from the DNR and St. Louis County Rescue Squad also responded.

Divers from the Stacy Lent Fire Department were assisting on-scene Sunday.

No names or additional information have been released at this time.

