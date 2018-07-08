SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm watch for much of northern Minnesota until 11 p.m.
HERMAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger escaped injuries when a small plane lost power and landed in an open field in Sheboygan County.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. The privately-owned plane was flying from Washington Island to Sheboygan County when it was forced to land in the field south of County Highway FF and State Highway 32.

The two people aboard the plane have not been identified. No further information was available.

