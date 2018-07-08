MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Eleven of 50 dogs being transported by an animal rescue group from Mississippi to Minnesota died when the van carrying them broke down on Interstate 55 in north Mississippi.

The van had left the Southern Pines Animal Shelter about 1:30 p.m. Friday before being forced to stop near Sardis, about four hours into the trip.

The Clarion-Ledger reports two volunteer drivers discovered the dead dogs as they worked to unload them.

A statement from the shelter on its Facebook page Saturday said the vehicle was undergoing a thorough inspection.

“We are heartbroken as we share news of a terrible accident that impacted our shelter yesterday,” the shelter wrote. “To say that we are grieving and devastated by the terrible accident that occurred yesterday would be an understatement. As an organization who has successfully been a part of transporting more than 11,000 pets, the safety of the animals in our care is of the utmost importance to us.”

Group Director Ginny Simms tells WREG-TV that they believe carbon monoxide poisoning from a mechanical malfunction — not the heat — may have been to blame for the accident.

Sims says the remaining animals remain under observation.

