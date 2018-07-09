MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in St. Louis County say two women needed to be rescued after swamping their kayaks on the Cloquet River over the weekend.

According to the county sheriff’s office, two women swamped their kayaks Sunday and were stranded in a swampy area on the Cloquet River between the Independence rest area and the Highway 8 Bridge.

The St. Louis County Volunteer Sheriff’s Rescue Squad launched a small boat and located the two women, who were suffering from minor hypothermia.

The two women, a 45-year-old from New Independence and a 54-year-old from Proctor, were then safely brought to shore and checked by EMS.

Due to severe weather, authorities were unable to recover their kayaks.