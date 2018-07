Prebiotics come from foods such as asparagus, bananas, onions, garlic, apple skins, and beans. Probiotics come from foods and drinks with live cultures, such as yogurt, kimchi, kombucha, kefir, and fresh sauerkraut.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Bradley shares the five things everyone should know about prebiotics and probiotics.

Click here for more.