MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews came to the rescue on Saturday evening after witnesses say a dog fell from the falls in Ramsey Park.

The picturesque park, which is located in Redwood Falls, experienced higher waters than usual over the weekend. A video shared with WCCO shows a worker repelling from a cliff near the falls to reach the stranded pup.

The dog, which was perched on a cliff near the water’s edge, was strapped against the worker as the pair slowly made it to the top of the falls.

Applause can be heard in the video as the dog and the worker safely reach solid ground.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch the video, courtesy of Matt Anderson, below.