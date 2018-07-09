MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was found dead in a Forest Lake home Monday after a domestic incident.

A domestic situation was reported on the 23100 block of Hilo Avenue North. When officers arrived, the man confronted officers and pointed a long gun at them. Officers then established a perimeter and secured the home.

Washington County SWAT was called in, and several attempts were made to negotiate with the man inside the home. Authorities say the SWAT team eventually made entry through the front door, and found the man lying in the entryway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities believed he had suffered a medical event. No officers were hurt during the incident.

The man has not been identified.