MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Washington County officials have released the identities of those involved in a crash that killed one and injured another in Stillwater Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the head-on crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on July 6 near the intersection of 102nd Street North and Manning Ave North in Stillwater Township.

A 31-year-old man from Cottage Grove was taken to the Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m. He was identified on Monday as Michael Day.

A woman, identified as 29-year-old Joan Hansen of Lindstrom, was also taken to Regions Hospital and is in unknown condition.

The two drivers were the only victims involved in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.