MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jack Jablonski says he can now wiggle his toes on command.

In a tweet Monday, the former Benilde-St. Margaret’s hockey player, who suffered a paralyzing back injury years ago, posted a video of his latest recovery breakthrough.

“Moving my toes on my own command,” he wrote.

The latest update in his recovery process comes about a year after he reported that he was able to feel pain in his right leg.

Jablonski, affectionately known to many as “Jabs,” is currently a student at the University of Southern California.

In 2001, he became paralyzed after a high school hockey game where he was checked from behind.

He’s been working to recover from paralysis ever since, and his goal is to “prove doctors wrong,” as his Twitter profile puts it.

