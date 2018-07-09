Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several local restaurants will join together on Tuesday in donating portions of their sales to an organization providing direct support to immigrants.
The Florence Project is a nonprofit that provides free legal and social services to families in immigration custody in Arizona.
The campaign, otherwise known as Restaurants Rising, was created in response to current political policies.
The restaurants below have signed up for the campaign and will begin to take part on July 10. Each business is listed with the percentage it will donate to the project.
- Honey and Rye Bakehouse in St. Louis Park (50 percent)
- Sassy Spoon in Minneapolis (40 percent)
- Common Roots Cafe in Minneapolis (40 percent)
- Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis (30 percent)
- Pizza Nea in Minneapolis (25 percent)
- Geek Love Cafe at Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis (20 percent)
- Foxy Falafel in St. Paul (20 percent, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Sift Gluten Free in Minneapolis (20 percent)
- Butter Bakery Cafe in Minneapolis (20 percent)
- World Street Kitchen in Minneapolis (20 percent)
- Milkjam in Minneapolis (20 percent)
- Holy Land in Minneapolis (20 percent, deli sales only)
- Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul (20 percent, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Peoples Organic-Calhoun Square in Minneapolis (20 percent, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Peoples Organic-IDS Center in Minneapolis (20 percent, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Cafe Racer in Minneapolis (20 percent)
- Pizzeria Lola in Minneapolis (10 percent)
- Hello Pizza in Edina (10 percent)
- Young Joni in Minneapolis (10 percent)
- Pizza Luce (20 percent all locations, 5 to 10 p.m.)
- Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis (20 percent)
- Fontlove Studio in Minneapolis
- Gypsy Moon in St. Paul (25 percent)
- Bench Pressed in Minneapolis (50 percent)
The Florence Project is a nonprofit that provides free legal and social services to families in immigration custody in Arizona.
This is good news.
Great. 🙂
https://celebgrid.com/lisaraye-mccoy-sports-music-reunion-event/