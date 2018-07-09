Retired Mpls. Teacher Continues To Add To Immense 'Goofy' Collection Everybody's got their thing, right? That holds true for a retired Minneapolis coach and teacher who has hobby that is just plain goofy -- literally.

Man Turns Grief For Wife's Death Into Hundreds Of Bluebird HousesLosing a loved one is one of the hardest things someone can go through. And the grieving process can last a long time. But from tragedy comes new life. And Ron Rudolph is learning exactly that.