MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man’s body was recovered Monday after he went missing on a northern Minnesota lake over the weekend.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old John Fanning’s body was recovered from Sturgeon Lake Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, he was reported missing after he jumped out of a boat and into the water, where he struggled to stay afloat and went under.

According to a Facebook page devoted to finding him, Fanning was fishing with a friend when he jumped out of the boat to save his friend’s hat.

His friend jumped into the water to help Fanning, and their fishing boat floated away.

Fanning’s friend was rescued and brought to safety, the Facebook page says.

