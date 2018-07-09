MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota man was hospitalized over the weekend after he was run over by a vehicle he was fixing.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Robert Doege, of Little Falls, was hurt Saturday afternoon while working on a vehicle.

The vehicle was parked on an incline and shifted in to neural, rolling over Doege as he worked under it.

Emergency crews brought Doege to St. Gabriel’s Hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office says his condition is not known.

Little Falls is about 100 miles northwest of Minneapolis.