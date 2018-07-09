MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud Hospital is the best place to get an open heart surgery in the Midwest, according to a new ranking from Consumer Reports.

In its July 2018 edition, Consumer Reports ranked the top hospitals for heart surgery in the United States. The ratings reflected how well hospitals performed on open heart surgery, including heart bypass and aortic valve replacement.

St. Cloud Hospital earned the ranking of “better than expected” – becoming the only hospital in the Midwest to earn top scores in both categories.

In fact, the hospital earned a top rating each of the six times Consumer Reports has reviewed heart surgery since 2010.

“We’re honored Consumer Reports has recognized the quality of our program over the years,” said Phil Martin, director of the CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center at St. Cloud Hospital. “Our physicians and other team members work hard to provide complex, highly specialized heart care for the sickest of patients in the safest and most effective manner.”

The Midwest region covers Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

For more on the ranking, check out Consumer Reports’ Heart Surgery Guide.