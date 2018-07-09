Filed Under:Bicycle Crash, Lake Elmo, Semi Crash
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenage cyclist was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a semi in the east metro.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 9:20 a.m. in Lake Elmo, which is about 10 miles east of St. Paul.

The cyclist was traveling west on 50th Street North and was struck by the semi at the intersection with Lake Elmo Avenue.

Emergency crews found the truck and the cyclist in the ditch, with the truck’s tire on the teenager’s leg.

First-responders were able to free the cyclist’s leg, and she was brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

