1. Brasa Rotisserie

Photo: Dawn G./Yelp

Topping the list is Brasa Rotisserie. Located at 600 E. Hennepin Ave. in northeast Minneapolis, the Southern, Caribbean and soul food spot is the highest rated Caribbean restaurant in the city, boasting 4.5 stars out of 891 reviews on Yelp.

This Twin Cities-based small chain offers up platters, sandwiches and market-priced meats. Check out take-home options like rotisserie chicken, free-range eggs, slow-roasted pork and smoked beef. Dine in-choices include pulled chicken plates with light cream and pepper gravy; scrambled egg and andouille sandwiches served with Jack cheese and tomato; and gumbo fried rice with okra, shrimp and peppers. Brasa also caters. The full menu can be seen here.

2. Victor’s 1959 Cafe

Photo: johnathan e./Yelp

Next up is Victor’s 1959 Cafe, situated at 3756 Grand Ave. S in south Minneapolis. With four stars out of 508 reviews on Yelp, the eatery has proven to be a local favorite. This locally and independently owned business brings a Cuban dining experience to Minneapolis. Decorated with bright colors, this offering turns up the music and pairs its island fare with a variety of wines.

Look for menu options such as Eggs Havana (two eggs, black beans, Creole sauce with toast) for breakfast; the Cuban Frita Burger (a combo of beef, pork and chorizo topped with onions and tomato) for lunch; and the Bistec Encebollado (thinly sliced steak with lime and garlic served with rice and beans) for dinner. Grab a bottle of red or white vino to complement your meal. The full menu can be seen here.

3. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen

Photo: Renju K./Yelp

Whittier’s Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, located at 2524 Nicollet Ave. S, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Caribbean restaurant four stars out of 221 reviews.

The meat-heavy menu features entrees, sides, beer and wine. Look for Jamaican dishes like the One Love Special (a combo of fire-grilled jerk chicken and slow-roasted pork) or the Kingston Style Jerk Chicken platter. Curries, Jamaican slaw, coco bread and plantains are also on offer.

4. Marla’s Caribbean Cuisine

Photo: birgen d./Yelp

Marla’s Caribbean Cuisine in the Powderhorn area is another go-to, with four stars out of 219 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3761 Bloomington Ave. to try it for yourself.

The youngest of seven siblings, owner Marla Jadoonanan was born in Princes Town, Trinidad and Tobago. The fare is inspired by the Caribbean, but also has Indian influences.

Expect menu options like jerk chicken, oxtail stew and shrimp curry. All entrees are served with fried or boiled dumplings. Vegetarian fare, appetizers and a la carte sides round out the menu. Check out the full menu here.

5. Harry Singh’s Original Caribbean Restaurant

Photo: ashley c./Yelp

Over in Whittier, check out Harry Singh’s Original Caribbean Restauraunt, which has earned four stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Caribbean spot at 2653 Nicollet Ave.

This joint serves up protein-rich dishes and roti as well as West Indies and Caribbean specialties. Noteworthy menu options include stewed fish and shrimp; browned-down beef, pork, lamb and chicken; and jerk curry. Fried rice dishes and vegetarian entrees like pigeon peas and rice are also on offer. For a full list of available grub, check out the menu here.