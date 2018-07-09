MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward Anthony Tolliver to a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

The team announced the signing Monday without releasing details. The Associated Press reported the terms last week.

The 6-foot-8 Tolliver has played for nine different franchises and spent last season with Detroit, where he averaged 8.9 points per game. He shot a career-best 43.6 percent from three-point range — seventh best in the NBA — connecting on a career-high 2.0 threes per game on 4.6 attempts.

He also shot 46.4 percent from the floor last season, his single-season career-best mark.

Tolliver spent two seasons in Minnesota, from 2010 to 2012, averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

