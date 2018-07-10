  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMDailyMailTV
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maige Yang, Missing Person
(credit: Coon Rapids Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are again asking the public’s help in finding a missing teen who was last seen late last month.

The Coon Rapids Police Department says Maige Elizabeth Yang, 16, was last seen on June 22 in Blaine.

Yang is described as standing 5-feet, 1-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

This is the second time authorities have asked the public for help finding her.

Anyone with information on Yang’s whereabouts is asked to call Cool Rapids police at 763-427-1212.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.