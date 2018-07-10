MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are again asking the public’s help in finding a missing teen who was last seen late last month.

The Coon Rapids Police Department says Maige Elizabeth Yang, 16, was last seen on June 22 in Blaine.

Yang is described as standing 5-feet, 1-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

This is the second time authorities have asked the public for help finding her.

Anyone with information on Yang’s whereabouts is asked to call Cool Rapids police at 763-427-1212.