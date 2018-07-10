MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old man will spend 11 years in prison in the 2015 shooting death of a man near a downtown Minneapolis parking ramp.

Jermaine McMahon was charged with second-degree unintentional murder in April 2015 in the shooting death of Justin Williams. He was found guilty in court on May 30.

The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. on March 27, 2015. An off-duty officer was working at 1010 Currie Ave. N. in downtown Minneapolis when he heard gunshots in a nearby parking ramp.

When the officer got to the scene, he found a victim identified as Williams who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Williams died from his injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Court documents state McMahon ran up behind Williams and shot him five times before fleeing on a bicycle. McMahon was spotted at a St. Paul homeless shelter about a week after the shooting and arrested.

McMahon was given credit for 1,195 days served.