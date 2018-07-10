MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man says he got a special birthday wish this year, thanks to his thoughtful co-workers.

Erick Curry says he’s been deaf since he contracted spinal meningitis at 3 months old.

A graduate of St. Louis Park High School, Curry says that he’s been working at a restaurant in town for four and a half years.

On Saturday, his co-workers unveiled their special surprise — they had all learned how to sign the lyrics to “Happy Birthday” in order to properly wish him well.

“It truly meant a lot to me and even made me cry,” he said.

Curry says he attended the Minnesota State School for the Deaf In Faribault, and Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe.