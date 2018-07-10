  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:extreme heat, Heat, Heat Advisory
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of hot and humid weather appears to be in store for southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory Wednesday for a large swath of Minnesota, stretching from the Twin Cities metro to the southwestern corner of the state.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s and dew points are expected to rise to the mid-70s. Under such conditions, it’ll feel like it’s about 100 degree outside Wednesday afternoon.

Weather officials advise residents in areas under the advisory to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade and check up on relatives, neighbors and pets.

Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the warm weather will likely stick around through the weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.