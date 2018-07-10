MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of hot and humid weather appears to be in store for southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory Wednesday for a large swath of Minnesota, stretching from the Twin Cities metro to the southwestern corner of the state.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s and dew points are expected to rise to the mid-70s. Under such conditions, it’ll feel like it’s about 100 degree outside Wednesday afternoon.

Weather officials advise residents in areas under the advisory to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade and check up on relatives, neighbors and pets.

Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the warm weather will likely stick around through the weekend.