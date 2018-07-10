MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What a great day to get out and play a little wiffle ball.

Especially when some Minnesota Twins players showed up on Nicollet Mall for a surprise homerun derby on Tuesday. It was sponsored by the grass roots effort, Play Ball Minnesota.

And our own Mike Max got a turn at the plate.

It was like when you were a kid, only the ballpark was Nicollet Mall. And the players, the Minnesota Twins. Back to their roots, and for outfielders to become pitchers.

“I’m ready to start. I want to pitch,” Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario said.

In the middle of it, Eddie Rosario and the campaign to get him voted into the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. It meant a Rosario rose for a young fan.

It seems he’s garnering fans these days.

“Who’s my favorite Twin? Right now Eddie Rosario,” Twins fan Dave Custer said. “He’s just so hot and he’s fun to watch out there in the outfield.”

But Tuesday was about an organic game of whiffle ball. A break, even for the already elected All-Star.

“It’s fun. We come up and watch a lot of people here. It reminds me of my days growing up,” Jose Berrios said. “I played with my friends from school and my neighborhood.”

And a chance, even for a sportscaster, to be on a team and take a swing.

Mike Max was part of Eduardo Escobar’s team, and he claims they won the home run derby.