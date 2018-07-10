MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multivitamins may not be as helpful as some believe and can potentially cause more harm than good.

The American Heart Association found multivitamins do not help prevent heart attacks or strokes.

Their new report reviewed 18 previous studies on multivitamins that tracked more than 2 million people for an average of 12 years.

“Americans who are taking these supplements presumably because they’re concerned about their health would be better served spending their money on good nutrition in the form of a healthy diet,” Dr. Erin Michos, a cardiologist at John Hopkins University, said.

John Hopkins researchers also found no benefit of multivitamins, but rather evidence of possible harm from high doses of vitamin supplements.

Officials warn the public to be wary when taking multivitamins, as many are not approved by the FDA.

Researchers say the best way for you to get your daily vitamins is by eating fruits and vegetables.