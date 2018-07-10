  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Disability Services, Maplewood, Stolen Van, TSE

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The van WCCO earlier reported had been stolen from a Twin Cities agency helping the developmentally disabled has been found.

Police recovered the conversion van early Tuesday morning just a few blocks from where someone took it in Maplewood.

The thief had removed the engine battery after using the van to move a gas grill.

Today the head of TSE Inc. said she’s grateful the agency is spared the high cost of replacement.

“We absolutely appreciate all the support and people looking for it. You encouraging everyone to look … everyone had their eyes open looking for our van,” TSE president and CEO Lynne Megan said.

TSE provides work and service opportunities to more than 300 developmentally-disabled adults in Ramsey County.

