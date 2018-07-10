MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after falling while rock climbing.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the man was climbing at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls.

At about 4:15 p.m., emergency crews were summoned after a witness on the Wisconsin side of the park saw the climber fall from a rock ledge and land at the edge of the St. Croix River.

The man, who was not identified but was said to be 23 years old, was found by first responders — among them were the Taylors Falls Fire Department, Lakes Region EMS, and Life Link III, along with sheriff’s deputies.

The man was taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transferred to a Twin Cities area trauma center.